Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP) Declares GBX 5.50 Dividend

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund Trading Up 1.4 %
Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund stock opened at GBX 519.16 ($6.68) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 543.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 562.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £179.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.95 and a beta of 1.28. Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 454 ($5.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 626 ($8.05). The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.
About Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund
