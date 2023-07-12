Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP) Declares GBX 5.50 Dividend

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund stock opened at GBX 519.16 ($6.68) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 543.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 562.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £179.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.95 and a beta of 1.28. Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 454 ($5.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 626 ($8.05). The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Get Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund alerts:

About Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.