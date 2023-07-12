Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after acquiring an additional 990,496,084 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,530,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,667 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,866 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,051.5% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,620,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,017,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $25.25. 349,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,812. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

