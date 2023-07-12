Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 39.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,882. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average of $46.46. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $49.17.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.