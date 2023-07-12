Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 6.1% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,929. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.78. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.68. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

