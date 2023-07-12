Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stake Lessened by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.3% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.75. 167,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,054. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $74.30.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.