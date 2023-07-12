Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,361 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,549,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219,173 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,421,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,156,000 after purchasing an additional 633,618 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,037,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,914,000 after purchasing an additional 114,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126,443 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $52.20. 836,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,663. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.73. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $57.95.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.