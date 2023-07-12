SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Shares Up 0.8%

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). 165,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 268,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.95 ($0.08).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of SDX Energy in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Get SDX Energy alerts:

SDX Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.99. The company has a market cap of £11.76 million, a PE ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 0.93.

SDX Energy Company Profile

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.