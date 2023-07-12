Searchlight Resources (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) & American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) Head to Head Analysis

Searchlight Resources (OTCMKTS:CNYCF – Get Free Report) and American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Searchlight Resources and American Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Searchlight Resources N/A -65.63% -63.23% American Lithium N/A -18.98% -18.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Searchlight Resources and American Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Searchlight Resources N/A N/A -$1.05 million N/A N/A American Lithium N/A N/A -$27.17 million ($0.13) -15.81

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Searchlight Resources and American Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Searchlight Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A American Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

American Lithium has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 145.70%. Given American Lithium’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Lithium is more favorable than Searchlight Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Searchlight Resources has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.6% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Searchlight Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Lithium beats Searchlight Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Searchlight Resources

Searchlight Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, cobalt, gold, vanadium, nickel, and uranium deposits, as well as rare earth elements. The company holds interests in the Bootleg Lake gold property located near Creighton, Saskatchewan; the Duddridge Lake property situated to the northwest of La Ronge, Saskatchewan; and the Cameron cobalt property located in the north of North Bay, Ontario. It also holds interests in the Flin Flon North project situated in Saskatchewan; the English Bay property located to the north La Ronge, Saskatchewan; the Kulyk Lake rare earth project situated to the north La Ronge, Saskatchewan; the Reef Lake nickel project located in north central Saskatchewan; and the Wapawekka Greenstone project situated to western section of Wapawekka Greenstone Belt. In addition, it has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Robinson Creek gold project located to the west of Creighton, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Canyon Copper Corp. and changed its name to Searchlight Resources Inc. in July 2018. Searchlight Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

