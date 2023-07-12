Secret 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,942.64 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $8.90 million and $1,942.64 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00297245 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $797.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

