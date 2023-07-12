Sentry Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.04.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $43.46. 3,138,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,017,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

