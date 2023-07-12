Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys 1,108 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV traded up $2.90 on Wednesday, hitting $219.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,320. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $249.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

