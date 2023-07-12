Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys 2,115 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Valero Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VLO stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $115.23. 870,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,268,187. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.12 and a 200-day moving average of $124.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

