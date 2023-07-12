Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,179 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $296.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,732. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.44. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.10. The company has a market capitalization of $216.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.79.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

