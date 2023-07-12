Sentry Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,940 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.15.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.32. 379,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.16. The firm has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

