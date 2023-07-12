Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.79. 1,168,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,895,276. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

