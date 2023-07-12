Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 331 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 47,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.82. The stock had a trading volume of 731,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,695. The stock has a market cap of $165.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

