Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 814 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in AON by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in AON by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.36.

AON Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.44. 76,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,880. The company has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a one year low of $262.42 and a one year high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.51.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

