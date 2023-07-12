Sentry Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.8% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $445,944,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. SVB Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.90.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $442.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,857. The company has a market capitalization of $420.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $443.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.