Sentry Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.76.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,965,454. The stock has a market cap of $116.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

