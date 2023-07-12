Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 133 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 629.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.86.

American Tower Stock Up 0.4 %

AMT stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.35. The stock had a trading volume of 319,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,702. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.79. The company has a market capitalization of $91.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

