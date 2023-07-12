Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.00

Shares of Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc (LON:SSIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26.10 ($0.34), with a volume of 76420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.40 ($0.34).

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 40.50.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Company Profile

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc specializes in incubation, mid venture, late venture, later stage, PIPEs, and industry consolidation. It seeks to invest in space technology. The fund invests between $0.25 million to $25 million. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

