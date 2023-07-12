SmartRent, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSE:SMRT)

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of SmartRent in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Knoblauch expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for SmartRent’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $65.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.63 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 44.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%.

SmartRent Trading Up 6.8 %

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $3.75 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartRent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.54.

NYSE:SMRT opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. SmartRent has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartRent

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SmartRent by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 30,956 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SmartRent by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of SmartRent by 769.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 50,546 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SmartRent by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 55,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SmartRent by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,584,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after buying an additional 126,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SmartRent news, CTO Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 65,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $210,166.41. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,244.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Alana Beard sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,349.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 65,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $210,166.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,244.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,918 shares of company stock worth $293,325 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

