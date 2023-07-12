Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.09.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.67. 2,184,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,959,214. The stock has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.33 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.27 and a 52-week high of $205.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.58 and its 200 day moving average is $154.92.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $372,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,587,366.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total value of $372,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,587,366.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $58,303,266.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,725,938 shares in the company, valued at $304,852,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 612,145 shares of company stock valued at $108,165,396 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

