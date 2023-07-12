Socha Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Socha Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,747,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,604 shares during the period. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF accounts for approximately 25.6% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Socha Financial Group LLC owned approximately 16.30% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF worth $39,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 128,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 278,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 67,771 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Get Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF alerts:

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CAPE stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,073. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $24.85.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Company Profile

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.