Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Shares Up 5.6%

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.68. 22,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 207,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.
Soho House & Co Inc. Trading Up 1.7 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17.
Insider Buying and Selling at Soho House & Co Inc.
In related news, Director Richard Caring bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 368,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,403.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.
About Soho House & Co Inc.
Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.
