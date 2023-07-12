Sourceless Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. In the last week, Sourceless has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Sourceless token can now be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. Sourceless has a total market cap of $597.53 million and $2.76 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00019495 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014050 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,752.45 or 1.00029562 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002160 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02399987 USD and is down -11.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $68.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

