SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) is Concord Wealth Partners’ 3rd Largest Position

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,967 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 4.8% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Concord Wealth Partners owned about 0.28% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $16,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 77,666 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,488,000 after buying an additional 224,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 25,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $43.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.44.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

