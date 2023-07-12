SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $123.80

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $123.80 and last traded at $123.80, with a volume of 645 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.83.
SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,714,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 221,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,228,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,386,000 after buying an additional 62,783 shares during the last quarter.
About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF
The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.