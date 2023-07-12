SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Stevens Capital Partners

Stevens Capital Partners cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,553,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 117,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.11. 376,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average is $34.26.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.