SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.34

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.34 and last traded at $43.33, with a volume of 1602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.86.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFIV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

