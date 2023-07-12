SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 2.2% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 136,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,677,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. SJA Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,164,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $491.16. 374,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,117. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $499.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $459.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.93.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

