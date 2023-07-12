SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) rose 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.98 and last traded at $27.96. Approximately 195,298 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 694,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $64,608.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,216.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 278.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 62,298 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 52.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,880,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,602,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares during the period.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.