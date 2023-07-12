Square Token Price Up 1% Over Last Week (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Square Token token can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002999 BTC on popular exchanges. Square Token has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $9,474.18 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Square Token has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.90032507 USD and is up 5.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $6,375.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

