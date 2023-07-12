STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1225 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 201.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.47. 1,542,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,046. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average of $34.36. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,457.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,651,000 after acquiring an additional 253,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,766,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,534,000 after buying an additional 74,763 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,051,000 after buying an additional 516,088 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,742,000 after buying an additional 132,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,148,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,234,000 after buying an additional 175,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

