Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.99

Shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.99 and traded as high as $13.04. Star Group shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 7,020 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Star Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Star Group alerts:

Star Group Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.10 million, a P/E ratio of 132.31 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01.

Star Group Increases Dividend

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $737.62 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 650.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 15,588 shares of Star Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $235,222.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,446,072 shares in the company, valued at $52,001,226.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Star Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 45,061 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Star Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Star Group by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Star Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 18,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. 32.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.