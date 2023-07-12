Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.0 %

SBUX stock opened at $100.09 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $75.73 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

