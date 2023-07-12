Starname Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $251,608.51 (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 12th. Starname has a market capitalization of $251,608.51 and approximately $71.57 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starname coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Starname has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname Coin Profile

Starname was first traded on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. The official website for Starname is starname.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname.

IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.

The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.”

Buying and Selling Starname

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

