STASIS EURO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $51,630.90 (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00003575 BTC on major exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $135.78 million and $51,630.90 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

