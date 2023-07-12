State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 3,622 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,681 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $39,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $119.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.12. The stock has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.76.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

