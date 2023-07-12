State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 4,579 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of American Electric Power worth $27,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.97.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $86.02 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

