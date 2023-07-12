State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 984 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $32,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SHW shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $269.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.11.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $261.38 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $266.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

