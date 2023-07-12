State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Nucor worth $23,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nucor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nucor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Nucor by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,033,000 after purchasing an additional 287,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.78.

Nucor Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE NUE opened at $168.34 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $102.86 and a one year high of $182.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

