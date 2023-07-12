State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $37.06 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,583 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $37,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $120.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.69 and its 200-day moving average is $120.26. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $77.92 and a one year high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

