State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 832,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in General Motors were worth $30,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in General Motors by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $496,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115,861 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 1,815.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,396,414 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $114,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,114 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in General Motors by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,074,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $343,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,117 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in General Motors by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,915,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $98,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,402 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average is $36.27.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on GM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

