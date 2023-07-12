State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,860 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of Digital Realty Trust worth $28,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $116.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.96 and a 200 day moving average of $102.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $138.09.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.08.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

