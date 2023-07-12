State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 7,356 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Exelon worth $24,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

Exelon Stock Up 1.8 %

EXC stock opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average of $41.43. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.