State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,960 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $24,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $55.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $60.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.44.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,515,055.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.