State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 890,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $28,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,148,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,730,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,143 shares of company stock worth $6,047,399 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.50.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.