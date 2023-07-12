State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $24,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KIM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $2,351,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 84.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 383.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Argus decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

