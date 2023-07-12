State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 16,129 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324,754 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 16,129 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.0% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Meta Platforms worth $280,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $298.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $764.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.01. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $300.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on META. Raymond James raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,343 shares of company stock worth $9,404,105 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

